Joe Rogan vs Wesley Snipes

Master7quick

Jun 22, 2012
256
about five or six years ago rogan challenges snipes to a fight evidently snipes didn't respond assing he has his action career at state however snipes went to prison for tax evasion and his financial status is nowhere near what it was supposedly this the talk of this fight is brewing up once again if anyone has any information that can prove these rumors please i would really like to know my opinion rogan takes it via submission seeing he is a bjj blavk belt but he is also a former state tae kwon doe champ
 
Rogan via submission (Rape Choke).

wait-i-cant-say-rape-choke-anymore.jpg
 
I'd prefer Seagal. I want to see him get taken out like that Japanese Kiai guy.
 
Snipes is all talk.

At least Jose "No Way" Canseco put his ass on the line like a true warrior.
 
Still pissed they threw Blade in prison. Clearly the vampire lobby is at work.
 
Rogan would tool Snipes in no time at all. It wouldn't even be close.
 
Rogan will retire from ufc then bellator can finally put this super fight together.
 
The Tito/Dana boxing match has a better chance of happening. Hell JDS vs Dana in boxing has a better chance of happening.

Snipes would never in a million years agree to this, no matter how broke he is. Joe would blast him any way he wanted in like 20 seconds.
 
Rogan is a very tough dude, who has done a lot of actual competing. Snipes is more of a traditional stylist. Although snipes is lankier than Rogan, Joe would be all over him like a cheap suit.
 
I believe it was Snipes calling out Rogan rather than the other way around, but yeah.. I'm sure if you google it it's not hard to find Rogan or Dana talking about it. Joe's talked about it on his podcast a few times, but I couldn't tell you when for sure. I think he may have spoken about it during the Barnett one, but if you sit through it for 3hrs and he doesn't then don't blame me =p

Joe would win the fight easily btw. Just take him down and game over.
 
[YT]1C7vP061iqs[/YT]

notice Joe's excellent thai plumb work
 
Unfortunately Rogan would take this any way he pleased. My friend met Snipes at a kickboxing exhibition were he put on a show (a long ass time ago) and apparently he was pretty decent
 
silus_2000 said:
Still pissed they threw Blade in prison. Clearly the vampire lobby is at work.
lol Snipes did false tax return claims for almost $10 million dollars, and made fake IRS bills of exhcange for $14 million, not to mention not paying taxes from 1999-2004. He is lucky he only got 3 years.



The government...obviously run by the vampire lobby doesnt like when you steal from them...or kill half their vampire staff with a sword.
 
