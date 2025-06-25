Joe Rogan vs Liver King

piropiro
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
May 12, 2015
- Messages
- 1,478
- Reaction score
- 1,506
Now that’s a blockbuster fight I never thought of…
As per news: LK flew (with his entire family) to Austin wanting to fight JR, made a bunch of crazy rants online, got knives and ammo, made more threats, got arrested and is in custody of Austin police.
Anyway JR would kick him to oblivion and choke him out, LK by his own admission has zero fight training … which makes his wish even more odd. Likely serious mental health issues, or desperation for any exposure, or both.
