Joe Rogan vs Liver King

Now that’s a blockbuster fight I never thought of…

As per news: LK flew (with his entire family) to Austin wanting to fight JR, made a bunch of crazy rants online, got knives and ammo, made more threats, got arrested and is in custody of Austin police.

Anyway JR would kick him to oblivion and choke him out, LK by his own admission has zero fight training … which makes his wish even more odd. Likely serious mental health issues, or desperation for any exposure, or both.
 
Introducing a new fight category to the UFC, the 5’3” manlet HW division

Make it happen Dana. Or have Jake Paul promote it.
 
The Liver King is not one of the 50 people in the world that can beat Joe Rogan

But this would be a medical spectacle of a fight though: steroids + raw liver vs HGH + Alpha brain
 
Liver king has no fight experience but never underestimate a roided out dude. He would go straight hulk smash on Joe
 
Must be that liver rage. He can't fight though and Brogan has security and guns, so he was never going to de-liver on those threats.

Wolf tickets
 
They should challenge each other in sumo. I want to see who has the stronger HGH gut.
 
This guy has been shamelessly desperate to get on JRE for years now all the while Rogan publicly micka him. It's just embarrassing.
 
