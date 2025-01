You cant do "everything" in your power to stop grappler from taking you down. This alone gives advantage to grappler who really just needs to get a hold of you. While striker is looking for "perfect strike" or multiple perfect strikes.

I mean if the rules were type "pure fight with no rules" striker could attack the groin or poke the eyes or maybe hold the cage or shorts but then again no one would broadcast that product. So we need to compensate and have the current rules.