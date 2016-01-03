  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Joe Rogan Sure Looooves Him Some Leg Kicks.

Rogan loves to act like any one leg kick could end the fight at ANY moment, even when the guy throwing it is getting his ass kicked. :)

Don't get me wrong, I'm not hating. I think Rogan is the best commentator in MMA history.

But since the beginning, whenever someone throws some decent leg kicks, by the commentary you would think that prime Chuck was throwing overhand rights, or prime Crocop was winging LHKs.

I want Rogan and Bas to do commentary on a fight together, where one guy is just throwing leg kicks, and the other guy is only throwing liver shots. It might lead to the first deaths in the commentary booth by double-orgasm.
 
It was ridiculous, Tumenov was clearly winning the three rounds.
 
ahaha bas does love the liver shot.... and seriously if all you can do with your kicks is give your opponent a limp for a week - you DONT deserve to win the fight
 
Nice leg kick by Irvin.

silva%20v%20irvin%20leg%20kick%20counter.gif
 
all larkin was doing was spamming leg kicks. what else was rogan supposed to talk about in the 3rd round? it's all that happened

i do think part of it was rogan jerking himself off though. at the start he said "one guy has better punches one guy has better kicks" and it happened to turn into punches vs kicks that fight so he got pumped his prediction came to fruition.
 
he is a tae kwon do and ju jitsu guy if i got a dollar for everytime he overreacts to somebody attempting a guillotine or kicks i'd be rich
 
Leg kicks are great if you capitalize on the reduced mobility you cause with them, but Larkin didn't really do much other than keep kicking that leg.
 
Those leg kicks were brutal but they didn't seem to stop Tumenov from hitting Larkin and chasing him down most of the fight.
 
It's apparently gotten worse since this thread started. Reddit is blowing up over it

"We're now at ufc 299 and I came here to point out that Joe is still incessantly talking about leg kicks and legs being "destroyed" after 2 calf kicks 3 minutes into a fight."

"It's not about him just saying it, it's about his obsession with calf kicks. He almost hyper-focuses on one calf kick that he pretty much forgets to acknowledge anything else that's happening in the fight. Even when the calf kicks aren't doing any notable damage he'd still go on and on about how those kicks are bothering that fighter and he will not shut up. At a certain point you just get tired of it."

“I think he’s already compromised “ Joe Rogan after 3 leg kicks. Reddit thread.​


A Case for Joe Rogan’s Leg Kicks. another reddit thread.​


"It’s a meme at this point that once a fighter throws a single mingle kick Joe will start talking about how badly it’s hurting them."
 
You know Jerome LeBanner respects the leg kicks of Ryan Spann, Joe…

<goldie>
 
Rogan does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Bas. Sounds like a great replacement for Rogan.
 
