Joe Rogan Sure Looooves Him Some Leg Kicks.

Rogan loves to act like any one leg kick could end the fight at ANY moment, even when the guy throwing it is getting his ass kicked.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not hating. I think Rogan is the best commentator in MMA history.
But since the beginning, whenever someone throws some decent leg kicks, by the commentary you would think that prime Chuck was throwing overhand rights, or prime Crocop was winging LHKs.
I want Rogan and Bas to do commentary on a fight together, where one guy is just throwing leg kicks, and the other guy is only throwing liver shots. It might lead to the first deaths in the commentary booth by double-orgasm.
