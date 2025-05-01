Media Joe Rogan sparring story about breaking a guys face with a kick reaches 2.3 million views in 3 days

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,629
Reaction score
1,471
A lot of people don't believe it but since this was 80s early 90s when gym wars were common, I'm inclined to believe it

 
ezgif-8cf8d87e1a9df0.gif
 
Is it possible that this happened? Yes.
Is it possible that the earth is flat? No.
Do I like Rogan? Not particularly.
Am I a conspiracy theorist? No.Which is why I don't particularly like Rogan.
Do I like Rogan? Well, he's definitely a better podcaster than most.
Do I agree with him? Sometimes.
Do I agree with him? Sometimes I don't.
Do I aggree with him in general? No.
What's the meaning of "in general"?

Your mom.
 
I keep forgetting Rogan was a TKD phenom back in the day.

Man, if only the UFC had existed in the 80s. Royce who? Joe would've crane kicked his way through the entire roster Karate Kid style.
 
It wasn't sophisticated but they could really crack in the good old days. I have no trouble at all believing it.

This first guy is insanely powerful
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,668
Messages
57,237,797
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top