Joe Rogan Says BJ Could Beat Any Lightweight Ever at His Peak.

Ughh, no. The best version of BJ would get beaten pretty bad by Khabib. And I don't see BJ beating the top guys today.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
LOL, you think he could beat Khabib? He's too small.

BJ is what, 5'8? Maybe he could beat any featherweight ever in his prime. If BJ was 25 years old today, he'd be in the 145 pound division.
BJ in his prime training with the Marv bros was a perfectly sized lightweight by todays standards. He was lean, well muscled and had plenty of go.
 
probably true. not BS for once. BJ in his prime was a beast, it's just a shame it was so short. and equally a shame he never trained properly.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
LOL, you think he could beat Khabib? He's too small.

BJ is what, 5'8? Maybe he could beat any featherweight ever in his prime. If BJ was 25 years old today, he'd be in the 145 pound division.
Too small? You do know BJ was the Welterweight Champion right?
He gave GSP fits the first time they fought, and probably should have won, but he can't handle khabib?
 
buddahead said:
Too small? You do know BJ was the Welterweight Champion right?
He gave GSP fits the first time they fought, and probably should have won, but he can't handle khabib?
You realize that GSP would be a lightweight if he was starting his career today, right?

He fought at 183 pounds in the octagon. Most welterweights today easily walk into the octagon over 190, some at 200 pounds.
 
He also thought:

  1. Rhonda Rousey and Amy Schumer were "hot AF" at one time
  2. He thought HoneyHoney was the best band in the last 30 years. Who? Exactly
  3. He thinks the figure in the Patterson Gimlin Bigfoot 1967 footage is a man in a suit
Clearly a dude with very poor judgement
 
Alpha_T83 said:
LOL, you think he could beat Khabib? He's too small.

BJ is what, 5'8? Maybe he could beat any featherweight ever in his prime. If BJ was 25 years old today, he'd be in the 145 pound division.
It's crazy to think that he fought Machida at 191 pounds. And Machida weighed 220
 
