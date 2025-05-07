Joe Rogan Says BJ Could Beat Any Lightweight Ever at His Peak.

Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
LOL, you think he could beat Khabib? He's too small.He's 100% correct
Nah you've got nostalgia clouding your memory. BJ was too small for today's lightweight standards.BJ in his prime training with the Marv bros was a perfectly sized lightweight by todays standards. He was lean, well muscled and had plenty of go.
By far the most violent LW champ ever imoMaybe I'm just old and cantankerous, but no one has matched the feeling of BJ Penn's LW title reign.
You realize that GSP would be a lightweight if he was starting his career today, right?Too small? You do know BJ was the Welterweight Champion right?
He gave GSP fits the first time they fought, and probably should have won, but he can't handle khabib?
