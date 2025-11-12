Media Joe Rogan responds to Ronda's "Joe's not an expert" comments: "I never had a bad thing to say about her, I still don't. She's a legend."

After the fight he started trashing her stand up and the coaching more than her personally. He admitted he was wrong about her striking skills and that she does not have world class boxing/kickboxing skills and he mostly trashed Edmond more or less.


He never bad mouthed her on a personal level but I can see why she would be pissed but like 10 years is far too long.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Ronda thinks the media purposefully overhyped her to make her lose. There's no reasoning with that kind of insanity.
She's just really dumb. She isn't equipped mentally or emotionally to handle the level of financial success and fame she achieved. Her shitty attitude is just her fantasy way to say your disapproval doesn't matter because she punked you first. Add her mom's attitude that you're not worth anything if you're not a winner/champion.

Heck, she couldn't even handle fake wrestling. The fans starting crapping on her first because of her bad acting and crappy attitude. Ronda hallucinated that she CHOSE to become a bad guy. She can't even handle boos and mockery in an acting setting. She botched the ending at Wrestlemania because she wanted an excuse to say that Becky Lynch didn't really beat her.

Insanity is a fair word for her.
 
