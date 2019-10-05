Joe Rogan New UFO Podcast

This one was good. She's prolly right the alien stuff was Soviet Hoax.

 
Thnx for posting TS really glad I didn't miss this
 
People still believe aliens are visiting us? Pretty sad really .
 
saw some clips. Interesting... but something seems off with the bearded guy, as if he's the next Greer... Also Joe seems to be straining his voice. Like he's trying to make it deeper. Maybe he always does this but i don't listen anymore...
 
With all these alien podcasts and no lizard people podcasts it really makes you wonder what joe is covering for and why.

should be interesting, love all of these wierd ufo stories, they are a nice escape from life
 
kenetics said:
This coming from a guy with yellow cards?
one yellow card. singular. not plural. singular. one. not more than one.

thank you for reinforcing my point.

but yes. your opinion is worth more than military pilots with over 4,000 hours flight time, that had first hand experiences along with 3 other pilot witnesses verified by radar and target cameras.

governments are even now coming out and saying "look yes, fine we admit it. UFOs exist and no we don't know what they are and we cant do a damn thing to stop them coming into our airspace" but you know more than the government and military.
 
IloveTHIS said:
one yellow card. singular. not plural. singular. one. not more than one.

thank you for reinforcing my point.

but yes. your opinion is worth more than military pilots with over 4,000 hours flight time, that had first hand experiences along with 3 other pilot witnesses verified by radar and target cameras.

governments are even now coming out and saying "look yes, fine we admit it. UFOs exist and no we don't know what they are and we cant do a damn thing to stop them coming into our airspace" but you know more than the government and military.
You believe in the government lol? Enough said.
 
