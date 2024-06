Strickland beat him all 5 rounds. No idea how one judge scored that Costa. Not a Rogan/DC fan but yeah, no Costa lost every single round clearly.



How the hell was that a win to Costa in anyone’s eyes? What did he do that deserves to win? He got walked down, tagged, hurt and did nothing. I was rooting for Costa but come on.. he lost every single round in textbook fashion. Fire that judge