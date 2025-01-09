  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Joe Rogan: Jones asking for "$30 million" to fight Aspinall is not true, was a fake rumor

He asked for 50?
Which he did before and didn't get...
 
svmr_db said:
Pretty sure Jones has never said a specific number publicly, the only statements we've heard are "F you money" & "Deontay Wilder money"
I believe he said $50,000 ... just searched can't find it... it was before all the Aspinall Talk and Ngannou was still in the UFC...
 
Joe Rogan is twice the man any of us will ever be. If not Trump wouldn't be hugging his nuts. Trump hugs none of our nuts. Rogans word is gospel.
 
Joe Rogan is twice the man any of us will ever be. If not Trump wouldn't be hugging his nuts. Trump hugs none of our nuts. Rogans word is gospel.
 
