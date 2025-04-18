Yeah he's thrown plenty, although they never had anywhere near the power this recent one did. I could give Joe the benefit of the doubt on that one....it's like if you say a guy developed a right hand, because now he's knocking people out, it doesn't mean that he literally couldn't throw a fucking punch before....



The thing I hate about the current Internet is this sarcastic mocking culture, where you pretend that the opposite side is just absolutely retarded and make yourself feel superior by laughing at their absurdity. I blame the Daily Show for this back in the 90s.



Most of the time you think your opponent is making such a ridiculously stupid argument that you're laughing at the absurdity of it....take a pause and it's likely you're not interpreting it honestly.



Something similar happened recently with Douglas Murray and Dave Smith, everyone, including political commentators, are outright being dishonest and pretending Murray said you literally can't have an opinion about a place unless you've been to it. His real point is that Dave Smith has made an entire career out of talking about Israel and Palestine for the past couple years straight, and is a well off guy with the means to travel there, yet hasn't even bothered to go. NOT that he can't have an opinion unless he goes. I think that's a fairly valid criticism....