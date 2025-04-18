Media Joe Rogan: "Jon Jones developed spinning back kick at 36, didn't have a spinning back kick his whole career"

Yeah, was pretty silly based on Jon just saying how much he practiced it during camp. Don't expect Joe to remember every strike everyone's thrown throughout their career, but Jones threw a lot of them and was mostly spinning kicks, spinning elbows and grappling before the oblique kick heavy middle part of his career.
 
Yeah he's thrown plenty, although they never had anywhere near the power this recent one did. I could give Joe the benefit of the doubt on that one....it's like if you say a guy developed a right hand, because now he's knocking people out, it doesn't mean that he literally couldn't throw a fucking punch before....

The thing I hate about the current Internet is this sarcastic mocking culture, where you pretend that the opposite side is just absolutely retarded and make yourself feel superior by laughing at their absurdity. I blame the Daily Show for this back in the 90s.

Most of the time you think your opponent is making such a ridiculously stupid argument that you're laughing at the absurdity of it....take a pause and it's likely you're not interpreting it honestly.

Something similar happened recently with Douglas Murray and Dave Smith, everyone, including political commentators, are outright being dishonest and pretending Murray said you literally can't have an opinion about a place unless you've been to it. His real point is that Dave Smith has made an entire career out of talking about Israel and Palestine for the past couple years straight, and is a well off guy with the means to travel there, yet hasn't even bothered to go. NOT that he can't have an opinion unless he goes. I think that's a fairly valid criticism....
 
So are we going to make a new thread for every stupid quote in that Topuria interview?
 
Last Falconry said:
there should be a sub-forum for joe rogan stuff. because its uninteresting, yes, but mostly so I don't have to be inundated with his shitty takes on literally every subject on earth. the man knows absolutely nothing about everything. its kind of astounding really
You're right.. and I dunno about you but that shit is still funny to me.
 
The kick against stipe was the only one Joe considers a true spinning back kick. Remember, Joe is the master of kicking and taught GSP how to kick. This is why GSP has so many wins via kick KO.

Only reason Joe didn’t fight in the UFC was that he was afraid he would hurt someone. One Rogan kick can actually cause the opponent’s skeleton to fly out their back.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
The thing I hate about the current Internet is this sarcastic mocking culture, where you pretend that the opposite side is just absolutely retarded and make yourself feel superior by laughing at their absurdity. I blame the Daily Show for this back in the 90s.
You're talking like saying Joe is retarded is some kind of stretch or strawman. It's not. He is. I'm only being unfair to actual disabled folks.
 
Genuinely what happened to all of joes brain cells, he used to be a pretty smart dude like 20 years ago
 
