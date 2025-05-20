Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 682
- Reaction score
- 3,832
Rogan slams atheists for believing big bang, "I'm sticking with Jesus"...
Were you crying while typing that?So he's now fully done a 180°, he's a complete Trump and republican shill, going against everything he's said in the past in order to suck the dick of the machine and keep him in their good graces. He really is a midget with a Napoleon complex, and he see's the powerful losers of the world as the right people to suck up to.
Dude has no fortitude, morals, ethics, he really just sold out for money and power. What a fucking pathetic person just a straight up loser, I'm sure his daughters hate him.
Sounds like something Luke Thomas would say.So he's now fully done a 180°, he's a complete Trump and republican shill, going against everything he's said in the past in order to suck the dick of the machine and keep him in their good graces. He really is a midget with a Napoleon complex, and he see's the powerful losers of the world as the right people to suck up to.
Dude has no fortitude, morals, ethics, he really just sold out for money and power. What a fucking pathetic person just a straight up loser, I'm sure his daughters hate him.
Nobody gives a fuck what Ja Rule thinks after 50 cent clowned his ass.Did anyone ask Ja Rule about his opinion on this matter?