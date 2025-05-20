Media Joe Rogan isnt sold on the Bing Bang theory finds Jesus resurrection more plausible

So he's now fully done a 180°, he's a complete Trump and republican shill, going against everything he's said in the past in order to suck the dick of the machine and keep him in their good graces. He really is a midget with a Napoleon complex, and he see's the powerful losers of the world as the right people to suck up to.

Dude has no fortitude, morals, ethics, he really just sold out for money and power. What a fucking pathetic person 😂 just a straight up loser, I'm sure his daughters hate him.
 
I almost feel sorry for the poor simpletons who think Rogan is profound.

Yeah, the big bang is implausible- it's MORE plausible that a magical guy in the sky flicked his bic and created the universe in an instant. OK.
 
Last edited:
italiamusica said:
So he's now fully done a 180°, he's a complete Trump and republican shill, going against everything he's said in the past in order to suck the dick of the machine and keep him in their good graces. He really is a midget with a Napoleon complex, and he see's the powerful losers of the world as the right people to suck up to.

Dude has no fortitude, morals, ethics, he really just sold out for money and power. What a fucking pathetic person 😂 just a straight up loser, I'm sure his daughters hate him.
Click to expand...
Were you crying while typing that? <lmao>
 
italiamusica said:
So he's now fully done a 180°, he's a complete Trump and republican shill, going against everything he's said in the past in order to suck the dick of the machine and keep him in their good graces. He really is a midget with a Napoleon complex, and he see's the powerful losers of the world as the right people to suck up to.

Dude has no fortitude, morals, ethics, he really just sold out for money and power. What a fucking pathetic person 😂 just a straight up loser, I'm sure his daughters hate him.
Click to expand...
Sounds like something Luke Thomas would say.
 
Personally I'm a believer of the Big Swangin and Bangin theory
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,067
Messages
57,319,899
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top