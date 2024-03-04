Joe Rogan is this generation's Larry King

Tucker Carlson seems infinitely cooler in this clip than he was or is on TV.
 
Larry King never got involved so much in the interview and the topics though. Rogan definitely guides the conversations to where he wants them to go, and offers up his often clueless opinion pretty forcefully. But he does have a pretty wide variety of guests on like Larry King did.

LOL at Carlson saying Rogan lets his guests "freeball" on his show
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Tucker Carlson is this generations Benedict Arnold. Betraying the American people to be a schill for Putin among other things.
uuuuuumm yeah... gonna say I disagree and don't even follow you on that one. Interesting opinion though.
 
kingghidrah said:
Yea here's another controlling interview mastermind MAGA Rogan at it again.

 
ShadowRun said:
Thanks for posting, interesting topic. I'll check it later. But if I scan it, it's mostly the guest talking. How is Joe controlling here? I've seen several of his podcasts where he directs the flow, this is seems not one of them.
 
Charlie Rose was the greatest interviewer alive, but they #metoo'd him with one of the most bullshit cases you'll ever come across.

Nobody else is worth watching.
 
