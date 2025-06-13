Istryker said: Rewatched Alex Jiri II and hearing joe rant about Alex's toe was nauseating at best and infuriating at worst like HOLY SHIT WE GET IT.





Weirdly ruined the vibe of the head kick KO





Was there ever any actual confirmation it was as fucked up as he implied? I remember Alex being super active. Click to expand...

Joe (about fighter A) : "I think he might hurt, his hand might be hurt, I haven't seen him throw his right hand"Another commentator: "Beautiful right hand by fighter A"Joe: "OK he just threw it, but I think he still might be hurt, he is not throwing it as often"Fighter A continues to throw it throughout the fight, while Joe concentrates on the injury instead of commenting the action while other commentatora tell him they think it's fine.Post fight interview with fighter A:Joe: "Is there anything that was surprising about this fight? Did your hurt your right hand and which round was it? I saw you stopped using it."Fighter A: "Nah, my hand was fine."Joe: "But but.. Let's look at the big screen, your are clearly shaking your hand here. Werr you hurt? Which round you hurt your hand? "XD