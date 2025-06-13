Rewatch Joe Rogan is so awful he even ruins highlights.

Rewatched Alex Jiri II and hearing joe rant about Alex's toe was nauseating at best and infuriating at worst like HOLY SHIT WE GET IT.


Weirdly ruined the vibe of the head kick KO


Was there ever any actual confirmation it was as fucked up as he implied? I remember Alex being super active.
 
Maybe rewatch the fight without Joe commentating, now that you're rewatching it?

I mean, instead of intentionally wanting to be annoyed by Rogan.
 
Joe (about fighter A) : "I think he might hurt, his hand might be hurt, I haven't seen him throw his right hand"

Another commentator: "Beautiful right hand by fighter A"

Joe: "OK he just threw it, but I think he still might be hurt, he is not throwing it as often"

Fighter A continues to throw it throughout the fight, while Joe concentrates on the injury instead of commenting the action while other commentatora tell him they think it's fine.

Post fight interview with fighter A:
Joe: "Is there anything that was surprising about this fight? Did your hurt your right hand and which round was it? I saw you stopped using it."

Fighter A: "Nah, my hand was fine."

Joe: "But but.. Let's look at the big screen, your are clearly shaking your hand here. Werr you hurt? Which round you hurt your hand? "

I've done that for about 20 years now. I've always thought goldy was there to make him look good.
 
Folks used to hate Goldberg when he was around. Now folks praise Goldberg because he's gone.

I'll agree Joe's commentary has taken an odd turn, but I have feeling folks are going to start the "these commentators suck, we need Rogan and Goldberg back" a few years after he's gone.
 
I also decided to hate Joe Rogan the second he stopped being a democrat. He immediately turned stupid and became bad at everything.
 
