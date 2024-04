As Max said, at this point himself.



Why wouldn't you take Volk in Australia? You get to go to his home town, catch him still possibly compromised from the recent KO and with a second win, you take his entire legacy.

Instead Ilia will try and hold out for something that will not happen for ages and not defend his belt for ages.I think you have to give it to Max at this point if he wants it, but Ilia doesn't seem to want anyone.