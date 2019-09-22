Joe Rogan height megathread

It has been a well-established fact on Sherdog for years that Joe Rogan is lying about his height. He claims to be a strong 5'8'', yet Sherdog Height Investigators have pinned him at 5'6'' AT BEST. Finally, mainstream media is picking up on this story. A new devastating video on the subject has been released by Prof. Dr. Rob Paul, HI on the matter.







Can we finally conclusively say that Rogan's 5'8'' claim is debunked? What consequences will this have for his commentary in the future?