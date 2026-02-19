Media Joe Rogan has Michael Jai White on and asks him zero questions about himself

Truly bizarre sit down. Joe tells us why Muhammed Ali was great. More rehashed fight talk.. It just sucks. Why get a big name on your podcast if we learn NOTHING about them?

Michael tries his best to interview himself and reveal stuff, but joe is quick to sideline and get back to fight talk.

 
That's too bad because I have liked White since he played Tyson.
 
Did MJW show him how not to telegraph your punches?
no but he said he taught a world champion boxer how to throw a jab without a telegraph. Which sounds very similiar to sensei seagal....

Good luck showing a world champion in boxing a punch he's never seen before.
 
So? Mike Perry a douchebag. Nothing new.

That has nothing to do with MJW being delusional
In January 2020, UFC fighter Mike Perry was heavily criticized for using the N-word during a Twitter spat with actor and martial artist Michael Jai White.
 
This place has the strangest hate boner for MJW.

funny part is there's always "nobody gives a f about MJW" throughout the threads he's mentioned in, but he keeps getting talked about. Fucks are clearly given.
 
