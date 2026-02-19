Intermission
Truly bizarre sit down. Joe tells us why Muhammed Ali was great. More rehashed fight talk.. It just sucks. Why get a big name on your podcast if we learn NOTHING about them?
Michael tries his best to interview himself and reveal stuff, but joe is quick to sideline and get back to fight talk.
