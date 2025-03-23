  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Joe Rogan: Guys like me didn't exist 30 years ago

he is richer than all of sherdog combined. Also, he probably bangs 10s weekly based on his fame and money. Probably 16 year olds blonde girls too, just like Pat Barry with Rose.
 
Is Shulz clipped into that clip or something? Or is he really just fake laughing that hard?
 
Yes they did, there were lots of manlets throughout history, if you go back much longer than 30 years there were these tiny little men called jesters that used to perform for the kings and queens.
 
joe-rogan-is-literally-5-foot-3-written-in-the-sky-above-la-v0-5po49yy73wgd1.jpeg


shocked-willow-ufgood.gif
 
cristoninoMartin said:
Yet if he took pancreatic cancer or some other shit, he will die like anyone else

Money is great, but it ain't everything. It can't stop you from dieing or growing old
 
