Opinion Joe Rogan gets uncomfortable when Theo talks bad about Israel and Peter Thiel

Theo talking makes me uncomfortable too.

I don't blame him, people used to avoid openly discussing politics and religion in social settings, it was considered a common courtesy.

Nowadays everybody's got brain rot from non stop doom scrolling, it's always a weird shift in tone at work when someone brings that shit up
 
Didn't Congress pass a law where you can't talk bad about Israel or else you get arrested?
I'm pretty sure Joe didn't wanna spend his night in prison for having that conversation with Theo.
The police could arrest him for being an accomplice.

www.naturalnews.com

U.S. Congress passes bill laying groundwork to CRIMINALIZE all criticism of Zionism, Israel or Jews in any context whatsoever, even with FACTS – NaturalNews.com

A bipartisan coalition in Congress has successfully passed a new “Antisemitism Awareness Act” (House Resolution 6090) to persecute Americans who vocalize their disagreement with Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The legislation is so sweeping that it also targets anyone who criticizes anything related...
www.naturalnews.com www.naturalnews.com
 
Last edited:
Does Joe's podcast regularly feature people shit talking different races and ethnicities? I only watch the occasional clip of his show about UFOs or drugs that pop up in my YT feed.
 
Just watched the clip. Thread seems like a bit of an exaggeration.
 
Rhood said:
Didn't Congress pass a law where you can't talk bad about Israel or else you get arrested?
I'm pretty sure Joe didn't wanna spend his night in prison for having that conversation with Theo.
The police could arrest him for being an accomplice.

www.naturalnews.com

U.S. Congress passes bill laying groundwork to CRIMINALIZE all criticism of Zionism, Israel or Jews in any context whatsoever, even with FACTS – NaturalNews.com

A bipartisan coalition in Congress has successfully passed a new “Antisemitism Awareness Act” (House Resolution 6090) to persecute Americans who vocalize their disagreement with Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The legislation is so sweeping that it also targets anyone who criticizes anything related...
www.naturalnews.com www.naturalnews.com
Click to expand...
Always entertaining for me to see liberals suddenly wake up and care about their party's anti-free speech tendencies (oh, was I supposed to say "hate speech?") when the gag starts to creep up around their own jawline.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Theo talking makes me uncomfortable too.

I don't blame him, people used to avoid openly discussing politics and religion in social settings, it was considered a common courtesy.

Nowadays everybody's got brain rot from non stop doom scrolling, it's always a weird shift in tone at work when someone brings that shit up
Click to expand...
And some people with functioning brains can discuss politics without crying.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Theo talking makes me uncomfortable too.

I don't blame him, people used to avoid openly discussing politics and religion in social settings, it was considered a common courtesy.

Nowadays everybody's got brain rot from non stop doom scrolling, it's always a weird shift in tone at work when someone brings that shit up
Click to expand...

No offense but none of your word salad makes sense.
 
I mean, Theo isn’t exactly a shining example of intelligence or his worldly knowledge. Nor did this seem like it upset Joe, he just disagreed.

I dunno, you Rogan haters man, just get the fucking pitch forks out at any bump in the road. Frankly, I am thrilled I’ve escaped a life where a celebrity is under my skin so deep. Hopefully your families don’t suffer, if you have one outside of your 4chan, Reddit and warroom families.
 
Seano said:
Doesn't really seem all the cryptic to me.
Click to expand...

--> Video timestamped : On the most viewed podcast in the world Theo questions israel crimes multiple times, Joe deflect every single time.

--> above poster : "well Theo is an idiot because young people watch tiktok and talk politics at my workplace !!"

Wow totally addresses the problem in the video and absolutely doesn't ignore the elephant in the room sitting right here.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Social Peter Thiel warns of the anti-Christ (possibly Greta Thunberg) and apocalypse
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
Sinister
Sinister
PEB
Social Joe Rogan: AI will bring about the return of Jesus in AI form?
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
2K
Mittens
Mittens

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,029
Messages
58,477,484
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top