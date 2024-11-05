Elections Joe Rogan finally endorses Trump on eve of election

Eusung said:
Finally - the one thing I actually agree with leftists about is that Rogan is not in the middle or neutral, he's definitely been pro-Trump for awhile now.
Click to expand...
Yeah, it's a very dishonest schtick. Rogan's podcast is like one of the main gateway drugs to turn people into Covfefe addicts.
 
BreatheSherBro said:
Didn't he endorse Bernie a few years back? That's a pretty big shift.
Click to expand...
He also endorsed Ron Paul in 2012.

burbank-ca-republican-presidential-candidate-rep-ron-paul-and-actor-joe-rogan-appear-on-the.jpg


He's not a serious person and should stick to debating the size of Bigfoot's cock or something.
 
Part of me is kinda curious what Trump's cabinet would look like this time, if he won.

Secretary of State - Dana White
Secretary of Defense - Herschel Walker
Secretary of Education - Joe Rogan
Secretary of Health and Human Services - Jorge Masvidal

etc.
 
They just announced Ron Paul has joined the trump train. He supposedly has a spot in the administration. Maybe with Elon and govt accountability task force they are suppose to set up.
 
Shocking that he endorsed the candidate that he practically gave an hj to on his show a few weeks ago.

He worked an Elon ass kiss in there too. Disgrace to drug users everywhere… psychedelics advocate turned republican shill.
 
Last edited:
HOLA said:
Part of me is kinda curious what Trump's cabinet would look like this time, if he won.

Secretary of State - Dana White
Secretary of Defense - Herschel Walker
Secretary of Education - Joe Rogan
Secretary of Health and Human Services - Jorge Masvidal

etc.
Click to expand...
Ill take over
Secretary of State - Eminem
Secretary of Defense - Mark Cubin
Secretary of Education - Cardi B
Secretary of Health and Human Services - Ru Paul
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shaddows
Trump takes a jab at Joe Rogan after podcaster praises RFK Jr.
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
oski
oski
BluntForceTrama
Opinion Will Trump Being on the JRE Make a Uuge Difference by November?
7 8 9
Replies
169
Views
4K
Goutfather
Goutfather
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Elections Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in U.S. election: ‘I’ve made my choice’
21 22 23
Replies
457
Views
12K
PEB
PEB

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,484
Messages
56,454,538
Members
175,228
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top