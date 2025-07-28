Joe's ability to discern and evaluate information is completely gone
Don't do drugs, kids
He seems to be doing okay in life despite your assertion.
That's more of an indictment of society than anything else
We're probably all falling for shit and we don't even know it yet.
None of you are real -this whole internet chat is just me and a Bot pretending. Andrew Tate told me.
Did he ever had it? He's propping Graham Hancock for over a decade
Folks like Rogan falling for this stuff is even worse and damaging than the actual fakes are - when someone you KNOW (or "know", if you doubt even Rogan's existence) spreads something fake as Realer than Real, the urge to buy it is much bigger than seeing just the video itself. It gains a big amount of credibility and massses of audience.
Blind leading the blind and whatnot.