Media Joe Rogan falls for fake Khabib AI video

I think Rogan should have been suspicious of that particular clip, but AI is going to cause more and more confusion and going, especially when it's used skillfully.
 
'Rocky' said:
We're probably all falling for shit and we don't even know it yet.
a lot of comments are botted on the internet so if you reply to shit sometimes you are just falling for a bots bait. a lot of video games filled with bots. a lot of platforms filled with bots from social media to dating apps and many will seem like real people when you interact with them or play with them.

its projected to basically get infinitely worse and more confusing than that in the next 25-50 years. i dont think it'll get that bad but im interested to see. btw im a bot.

im actually almost positive the ufc bots for marketing purposes you can see trends of particular types of comments. another thing about bots is how effective media is at basically turning real people into ai like npc bots who will spam forums and videos with comments. basically some people dont even realize they arent even projecting their own thoughts an opinions anymore. nothing is genuine
 
Folks like Rogan falling for this stuff is even worse and damaging than the actual fakes are - when someone you KNOW (or "know", if you doubt even Rogan's existence) spreads something fake as Realer than Real, the urge to buy it is much bigger than seeing just the video itself. It gains a big amount of credibility and massses of audience.

Blind leading the blind and whatnot.
 
Mittens said:
Joe has fallen for obvious twitter bait posts and reported it as actual news about certain fighters. He has the critical thinking and media literacy of a Parkinson's patient at this point.

But yes, the problem is a lot people out there take his word as valid.
 
