



This is a section from the podcast with Alexander Gustafsson and they discuss the Khabib and Conor fight



Joe first of all even from the day that incident happened he didn't condem Mcgregor's actions nearly as much as Khabib's actions "Oh look he jumped out of cage"



Here, they're talking about the bus incident



The hypocrite Joe Rogan is, he has double standards for Michael Chiesa and Rose Namajunas



The way he just dismisses Chiesa's injury is truly fascinating there were real uninvolved people on that bus



It might be because Joe Rogan can't stop simping for Rose Namajunas, because it's pretty clear he has a thing for Rose, but the darker side is the fact that you can literally have your career ended, imagine if even Khabib was sitting there, you can have your career ended but no one bats an eye, because it's the "fight business"



Fighters are people too, that may sound weird but it's the truth



Do you shoot tennis balls at Roger Federer when he's having dinner? Of course not, he's still one of the best tennis player's in the world



I just think that UFC needs to take more responsibility in terms of security of their fighters, because you can't tell a guy to only bring one guy from his team on the bus then another guy can go without anything if external court isn't involved and he just gets away ruining people's and lives like this, in an unlawful manner



These are cage fighters and shouldn't have to nor be expected to deal with this drama outside the cage, we're lucky Khabib is as good as he is there are countless examples of fighters who lost fights because of these outside the cage antics, which are unlawful, and illegal



Court cases never work, that's for damn sure, at that level of wealth Court Cases don't work, and it's not even about wealth court cases rarely ever are won except by fluke of luck