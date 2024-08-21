Joe Rogan Experience - Russell Crowe Interview

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
33,469
44,725
Watched a good amount of it now, very good interview. Russell Crowe is the man.

On the comment section there should be a guy named OfficialGod who has the cliffs in detail and time stamped. Mad respects.

It's a pretty long interview a little more than 3 hours.

 
Would pay to watch Russell Crowe fight Joe Rogan

Cliffs or gtfo
He enjoys scat porn.
Believes Richard Gere is a lizard space alien after gerbil up his rectum killed original form.
Eats marshmallow fluff on his broccoli.
Prefers AMD video cards over Nvidia.
Favorite number is 1,253,298.93.
Thinks bees are the most overpowered animal on the planet.
Doesn't know how to change his own motor oil.
Claims he can do AT LEAST 1,000 straight pull-ups, but only using "Marky Mark" clean technique.

Your welcome!
 
Russell Crowe is indeed the man

Impressed no one needed a washroom break
 
