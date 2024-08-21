Spoiler Your welcome!

He enjoys scat porn.Believes Richard Gere is a lizard space alien after gerbil up his rectum killed original form.Eats marshmallow fluff on his broccoli.Prefers AMD video cards over Nvidia.Favorite number is 1,253,298.93.Thinks bees are the most overpowered animal on the planet.Doesn't know how to change his own motor oil.Claims he can do AT LEAST 1,000 straight pull-ups, but only using "Marky Mark" clean technique.