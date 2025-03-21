  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Joe Rogan Dream Guests

I’m a big fan of Joe’s podcast, and there are a number of people who I’d love to see converse with him.

Kiefer Sutherland- A interesting guy with A unique perspective on life.

Lucy Liu- A absolute sweetheart who Joe would definitely hit it off with.

Jeremy Clarkson- Their conversation would be mind-blowing.

Serena Williams- Outside of Tennis, she comes across as a really cool and laid back human being.

What about you guys? Who would you love to see on Rogan?
 
Fedor and Anderson if they stop pretending they don't speak english
 
Has Michael Jordan ever done the show? I’d like to see Joe talk championship mind set with him.
 
Famous people can already get their voice heard.

I like it when he has some scientist that we've never heard of talking about their field of expertise. (Real scientists, not some weirdo pseudo science douche)
 
Fedorgasm said:
Famous people can already get their voice heard.

I like it when he has some scientist that we've never heard of talking about their field of expertise. (Real scientists, not some weirdo pseudo science douche)
On that note I'd totally enjoy if he had Leonard Susskind on. He's my favorite physicist!
 
Bryce Mitchell and Neil Degrease Tyson at the same time.
 
