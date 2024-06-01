Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik set to commentate UFC 302

Corrado Soprano

Corrado Soprano

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
4,770
Reaction score
20,186
-Will Rogan & DC’s fanboy tendencies be under control?

-Will DC’s commentary be biased in favor of his good friend Islam in the main event?

-Will Jon “her eggs are inside Amanda” Anik bring up any fighter’s legal issues?

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside. He will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former two-division champion Cormier, as well as Joe Rogan
Source:

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 302 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan on call for Islam Makhachev's title defense

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik will be on the call for UFC 302, headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.
Reactions: Gio
Cheers to another moment like this

giphy.webp
 
Ugh DC will be so biased for Islam o_O
 
*Fighter takes a jab*
DC: Fights over, Joe! Joe, the fight is over!

*.000000000005 seconds after a strike lands*
Joe: Oh, he's hurt!
DC: That hurt him baaaaad!
 
