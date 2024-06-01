Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik set to commentate UFC 302

Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,770
- Reaction score
- 20,186
-Will Rogan & DC’s fanboy tendencies be under control?
-Will DC’s commentary be biased in favor of his good friend Islam in the main event?
-Will Jon “her eggs are inside Amanda” Anik bring up any fighter’s legal issues?
Source:
-Will DC’s commentary be biased in favor of his good friend Islam in the main event?
-Will Jon “her eggs are inside Amanda” Anik bring up any fighter’s legal issues?
Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside. He will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former two-division champion Cormier, as well as Joe Rogan
Source:
UFC 302 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan on call for Islam Makhachev's title defense
Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik will be on the call for UFC 302, headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com