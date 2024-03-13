Joe Rogan completely self obsessed and annoying (Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida) UFC 299

The whole bit when Joe kept saying he thought Curtis Blaydes caught Jailton Almeida coming in with an uppercut.



It was pretty obvious that it wasnt the case and it was a similar KO to Travis Browne vs Josh Barnett back in the day.



But Joe just wouldnt let it go, asks the people controlling the broadcast to show the clip again in slomo - even after DC said that there wasnt an uppercut.



THEN..



Joe goes into the cage and the first thing he asks Curtis is whether he hit Almeida with an uppercut and Curtis says No.



--



Was very annoying listen to Joe doing all this purely because he cant accept that he was wrong.



*As a side note i saw Joe Rogan perform comedy live and when he came out he was legit 5'4 lol