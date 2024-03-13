Joe Rogan completely self obsessed and annoying (Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida) UFC 299

The whole bit when Joe kept saying he thought Curtis Blaydes caught Jailton Almeida coming in with an uppercut.

It was pretty obvious that it wasnt the case and it was a similar KO to Travis Browne vs Josh Barnett back in the day.

But Joe just wouldnt let it go, asks the people controlling the broadcast to show the clip again in slomo - even after DC said that there wasnt an uppercut.

THEN..

Joe goes into the cage and the first thing he asks Curtis is whether he hit Almeida with an uppercut and Curtis says No.

--

Was very annoying listen to Joe doing all this purely because he cant accept that he was wrong.

*As a side note i saw Joe Rogan perform comedy live and when he came out he was legit 5'4 lol
 
Joe's the kind of guy to see Francis get big brother'd by AJ the previous night, but still say that JDM has world class boxing when he's near 50/50 on the feet vs Burns.

I respect the guy for promoting MMA from the early days, but he brought into his own hype too much. It's all sensei steven like.
 
Rogan does seem to get overly obsessed with certain things (usually if he likes a fighter) .

I like Wonderboy Thompson, very good fighter and nice guy, but Rogan goes hysterical every time he throws a basic leg kick, but when the opponents lands flush shots to Thompsons face, Rogan just ignores it and keeps going on about a leg kick that Thompson threw.
 
It did seem Jailton got caught with a short uppercut on his way to the shot. It kind of made sense, why would he tank 20 hammerfists to the face if he wasnt rocked?
 
It's even more unbearable when it's a fighter he actually likes. Usually a one-sided play by play, even if his guy is getting beaten pillar to post.
 
Jesus Christ your threshold for outrage and being annoyed is so low.

I did notice it live, and assumed that from his angle it really looked like an uppercut, and then he had a completely reasonable opportunity to find out.

But yeah, with certain replay angles it looked like a total whiff, while on others I could totally see it being plausible.

Weirdest part is that . . . I mean CLEARLY, the two-dozen postured-up hammerfists to the temple are what finished him, so I do get your sentiment.
 
Joe loves to be right, if he sees a slight buckle, a wince or redness on someone's calf, he's a shark sniffing blood, he'll forget everything and over-analyse the fight to prove himself he's right. " See see! His leg is now a slighty darker pink!" He even ask them in the cage interview if what he saw/interpreted was right.

<BidenShutIt>
 
I just talked to Joe and told him to apologize to you
He said he never intended to hurt a Sherdoggers feelings
Sometimes he gets caught up in the moment, I’m sure you understand
 
Yeah he was extra annoying in this last card. On top of him tripling down on it being an imaginary uppercut, his shilling and favoritism for certain fighters on this card was absolutely embarrassing.
 
This is what happens when someone only surrounds himself with YES men. Since Joe got his spotify deal, he thinks he’s never wrong.
 
From the replay they were looking at when Joe first said anything about the "Uppercut" it did look like it landed and Almedia's head looks to drop. When they saw the other angles it looked like it didn't land. It only makes sense to ask Blaydes. Not sure how you can conclude Joe was Self Obsessed. You sound as if you are a little Obsessed with Joe and seem to be looking for things to complain about.
 
The Joe hate is cliche hating on successful people drivel
 
Other than the fact that if you watch his podcast ever you will see him admit being wrong like 20 times per episode.. he just says what he thinks then they google it... lmao
 
It did seem like he was already rocked on the way in. Obviously it wasn't an uppercut but I do wonder if the sprawl was so heavy that it may have hit Jailton in the head on the way in. It really did seem like Jailton was hurt for a split second before the hammer fists even began.
 
DC's worse.

Creamed his pants over Umar finishing a panic takedown while completely ignoring the reason he was doing it, which was because he'd just had his bell rung and dropped.

DC was still talking about that takedown like 2 rounds later haha.
 
Rogan is what stupid people think smart people sound like.
 
