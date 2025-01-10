  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Joe Rogan actual height

IMG_2550.jpegIs there any pictures of Joe Rogan standing next to current UFC fighters with confirmed actual heights?

Mark Zuckerberg’s height is confirmed at 5’7

That means Joe is actually 5’5.
 
Ah yes I haven’t seen a Joe Rogan height thread in a while.
 
E3tjl6yVIAEmf8D.jpg
 
How is Joe's back? Does he have a history of spine injuries? I would hate to see him shrink more due to age. He has great posture though, short guy or not.
 
why does the forum look like shit?

Realistically, he's 5'6"
Yea he’s probably 5’6.75 at his tallest first thing in the morning, probably hits a flat 5’6 by the evening before bed
 
Can’t see the shoes bruh
Joe probably in some high heels
4’9” confirmed
 
