  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Joe Riggs vs Matt Hughes was 20 years ago!!!

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
19,128
Reaction score
10,223
Man dude bro this fight was 20 years ago!




I can't believe it. Joe Diesel Riggs was 23 years old and Matt bring on Badr Hari Hughes was 32!!!!!
 
This was a fight that certainly happened

jk let the nostalgia posts in!
 
interesting story behind this fight as it mirrors what is happening today with arman.

Orginally this was karos title shot. karo is an armenian like arman but he pulled out due to injury and the ts was given to riggs who was like a darren till type fighter during that time period.

karo was never able to work his way bakc up to the ts. it haunted him and depressed him for the next several years and utlimately took him on a path towards drug addiction.
 
yeah, that was also the year i completed university and went to a train trip across Europe, Inter aired Figo and Lemmy's biography was published in my country...
 
Anytime a fighter tries the Kimura from half guard, Joe Rogan references the Riggs vs Hughes fight to prove that it can be finished from half guard, when actually it was finished from side control.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
interesting story behind this fight as it mirrors what is happening today with arman.

Orginally this was karos title shot. karo is an armenian like arman but he pulled out due to injury and the ts was given to riggs who was like a darren till type fighter during that time period.

karo was never able to work his way bakc up to the ts. it haunted him and depressed him for the next several years and utlimately took him on a path towards drug addiction.
Click to expand...
Yes, I remember them hyping up Hughes/Karo a lot during TUF. I was kinda pissed when the fight fell out. Hughes was even planning on going up to fight Evan Tanner after this fight but when Franklin won the title he put a halt to that as they were close.
 
B0l0joe said:
Anytime a fighter tries the Kimura from half guard, Joe Rogan references the Riggs vs Hughes fight to prove that it can be finished from half guard, when actually it was finished from side control.
Click to expand...
Joe Rogan is high off the chemicals of drugs you don't even know the names of yet - Frank Mir
 
ArtardFiesta said:
interesting story behind this fight as it mirrors what is happening today with arman.

Orginally this was karos title shot. karo is an armenian like arman but he pulled out due to injury and the ts was given to riggs who was like a darren till type fighter during that time period.

karo was never able to work his way bakc up to the ts. it haunted him and depressed him for the next several years and utlimately took him on a path towards drug addiction.
Click to expand...


Yes and all add to that. Mayhem Miller jumped on karate back after practice which led to injury.

Another fact. Joe made weight but officials had the wrong calibration and when they asked the diesel to weigh in again, he was chugging water bottles.

Hence it was bad luck!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ogata
One hell of a TUF journey!
Replies
15
Views
374
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,811
Messages
57,054,244
Members
175,522
Latest member
noeltz1900

Share this page

Back
Top