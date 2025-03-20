Joe Riggs vs Matt Hughes was 20 years ago!!!

This was a fight that certainly happened
jk let the nostalgia posts in!
Yes, I remember them hyping up Hughes/Karo a lot during TUF. I was kinda pissed when the fight fell out. Hughes was even planning on going up to fight Evan Tanner after this fight but when Franklin won the title he put a halt to that as they were close.interesting story behind this fight as it mirrors what is happening today with arman.
Orginally this was karos title shot. karo is an armenian like arman but he pulled out due to injury and the ts was given to riggs who was like a darren till type fighter during that time period.
karo was never able to work his way bakc up to the ts. it haunted him and depressed him for the next several years and utlimately took him on a path towards drug addiction.
Joe Rogan is high off the chemicals of drugs you don't even know the names of yet - Frank MirAnytime a fighter tries the Kimura from half guard, Joe Rogan references the Riggs vs Hughes fight to prove that it can be finished from half guard, when actually it was finished from side control.
