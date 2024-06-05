Joe Riggs vs Jason Von Flue...Epic Forgotten Fight!

With all this Conor nonsense and pull our merchant business going on, I have to give friendly reminder that Joe Riggs had some epic fights that are forgotten.

His fight vs Jason was a barn burner but its no longer out there and possibly a lost media.


The Diesel nailed Jason with an epic Karo Parisyan style judo throw. This is the only image of it:

Screenshot_4-6-2024_201145_www.gettyimages.co.uk.jpeg

God I miss the old days of UFC and MMA!
 
I’m not trying to ruin your thread but I remember Joe Riggs saying he would cut his dick off if Conor McGregor beat Jose Aldo
 
Ahh Joe Riggs…

The incredible shrinking, then growing, then shrinking again, then growing again man…

I was watching him when I was still fresh out of high school…

With how long he’s been in the game, it’s crazy to think he’s only a few years older than me…
 
