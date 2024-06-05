Joe Riggs vs Jason Von Flue...Epic Forgotten Fight!

Ogata
With all this Conor nonsense and pull our merchant business going on, I have to give friendly reminder that Joe Riggs had some epic fights that are forgotten.
His fight vs Jason was a barn burner but its no longer out there and possibly a lost media.
The Diesel nailed Jason with an epic Karo Parisyan style judo throw. This is the only image of it:
God I miss the old days of UFC and MMA!
