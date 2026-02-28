Joe Riggs Brazilian Jiu Jitsu backgrounds?

Ogata
I was re-watching Joe Riggs vs Chris Lytle and Rogan mentioned their submission background. I checked and Joe seems to have a BJJ black belt. But what is his BJJ lineage?
I know BJJ has many different styles. We know that Joe is a crazy good boxer and his boxing is the main weapon but he has shown decent Brazilian jujitsu as well.
He says it at 40 second mark:
He says it at 40 second mark: