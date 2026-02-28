Joe Riggs Brazilian Jiu Jitsu backgrounds?

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
19,182
Reaction score
10,312
I was re-watching Joe Riggs vs Chris Lytle and Rogan mentioned their submission background. I checked and Joe seems to have a BJJ black belt. But what is his BJJ lineage?

I know BJJ has many different styles. We know that Joe is a crazy good boxer and his boxing is the main weapon but he has shown decent Brazilian jujitsu as well.


He says it at 40 second mark:

 
FriskyRandy said:
Any chance you jerking off to 20 year old Joe Riggs videos is whats causing his divorce?
Click to expand...
What a horrible, disgusting and vulgar thing to say. I am a life long fan and I enjoy older UFC era like Oleg Taktarov who taught at our dojo or Frank Shamrock, Gokor Chivichyan, Karo Parisyan and old school BJJ vs Luta livre fights and rivalry. I happen to be watching fights from 20 years ago and feeling nostalgic.
 
Ogata said:
What a horrible, disgusting and vulgar thing to say. I am a life long fan and I enjoy older UFC era like Oleg Taktarov who taught at our dojo or Frank Shamrock, Gokor Chivichyan, Karo Parisyan and old school BJJ vs Luta livre fights and rivalry. I happen to be watching fights from 20 years ago and feeling nostalgic.
Click to expand...
Do you use a sock or cum when youre enjoying these videos?
 
FriskyRandy said:
Do you use a sock or cum when youre enjoying these videos?
Click to expand...
Look I am all for harmless banter, but pleases refrain from derailing the thread. I say this respectfully, I know you may not have any malice but these type of responses deviate from the topic.
 
I don't know but he still hasn't kept his promise to cut off his own dick if Conor McGregor beats Aldo.
 
Joe Riggs came to kick your ass and stick needles in his ass. You don’t need Jew Jiff Shoes when you specialize in syringe-fu.
 
Ogata said:
Look I am all for harmless banter, but pleases refrain from derailing the thread. I say this respectfully, I know you may not have any malice but these type of responses deviate from the topic.
Click to expand...
Deviating behaviour is the only kind he knows. Its why I have him on ignore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,152
Messages
58,484,941
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top