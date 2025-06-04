Media Joe Pyfer says he didn't get "fraud checked" but Bo Nickal did

Jawth said:
I mean, I agree to an extent. Bo talked a lot of shit about being able to kill Khamzat then got his ass beat by someone not really close to contention.

Pyfer lost a competitive fight to a ranked guy and has rebounded since. There is a difference.
RDR is on the fast path to the title, ranked #13 and is fighting #5 next, not exactly saying Nickal didnt got "fraud checked" with all the trash he talked, but he lost to a very legit guy.
 
True.. He lost a very close competitive fight.. Hermansson didn´t run thru him like RDR did Bo Nickal.

RDR ran thru Bo...

Pyfer lost a split decision.. Lets refrain from throwing that word fraud check so easily..

Izzy fraud checked Paulo Costa that is the definition of fraud checking example Izzy never fraud checked Yoel Romero as the fight ended close fight with Izzy winning on points while running away the entire fight but Izzy ran thru folks like Paulo Costa and Derek Brunson
 
RDR is underrated af but Nutshot Nickal was the one making the crazy claims about running through the champs so with regard to that, he's the only one who got fraud checked
 
he's absolutely right, pyfer isn't a fraud by the simple fact he wasn't hyped to the moon. Bo was fraud checked hard. Bo has one of the single hardest, least transparent pushes by the promotion since sage northcutt. Pyfer fought a 5 round fight and lost soundly. Still went 5 rounds, didn't get finished. Bo got melted and TKO'd in basically 5 mins by a guy who is known for having bad striking
 
