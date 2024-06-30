  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Joe Pyfer is unlikeable

Dudes another mediocre Pretender Series hypejob who got exposed against the only decent dude he fought and is now back to being fed softballs again in a premium undercard slot. A slow one dimensional brawler who fits Dana White privilege criteria.


He knows Jack schooled him. He met the gatekeeper and realized he’s not on that level.
 
He's one dimensional and going nowhere in the division, but he'll have some fun fights.

When you hit that hard and swing like its all you got, it will cause trouble for lots of mid-tier fighters.

We saw pretty clearly where his limits are, the rest is the rest.
 
Luckily he's very mid so you won't have to worry too much about him
 
Fact Checker said:
Dudes another mediocre Pretender Series hypejob who got exposed against the only decent dude he fought and is now back to being fed softballs again in a premium undercard slot. A slow one dimensional brawler who fits Dana White privilege criteria.


He knows Jack schooled him. He met the gatekeeper and realized he’s not on that level.
Last two wins are by vicious KO and nice submission=one dimensional brawler. Never change Shertards.
 
I dgaf how likeable someone is if they come out and KO guys. Just like Jean Silva earlier. Whatever happens when they step into the cage is what matters.
 
I want to see him fight again. He must be doing something right. I see his name, I'm tuning in.
 
