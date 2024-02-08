The science on punching power is laughable. "Ngannou punches with the same force as a car driving at top speed" " Ngannous punch is measured at the same force as a sledgehammer swung overhead at 20mph".
Plus have you ever hit those little punch machines? I mean drunk guys weighing 175lbs can hit them into the 900s when it lands perfectly. Then Anthony Joshua can throw a haymaker and score the same...I get it, we all watched Rocky IV where Ivan Drago punched the fucking machines but God damn. Bunch of morons.