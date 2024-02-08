Media Joe Pyfer has harsh words for the nerds who doubt the science of him punching harder than Ngannou

They wanted to get the machine serviced for repair after that record punch but Joe Pyfer bought the machine, got it chrome plated and has it on display in his basement.
 
The science on punching power is laughable. "Ngannou punches with the same force as a car driving at top speed" " Ngannous punch is measured at the same force as a sledgehammer swung overhead at 20mph".

Plus have you ever hit those little punch machines? I mean drunk guys weighing 175lbs can hit them into the 900s when it lands perfectly. Then Anthony Joshua can throw a haymaker and score the same...I get it, we all watched Rocky IV where Ivan Drago punched the fucking machines but God damn. Bunch of morons.
 
HuskySamoan said:
The science on punching power is laughable. "Ngannou punches with the same force as a car driving at top speed" " Ngannous punch is measured at the same force as a sledgehammer swung overhead at 20mph".

Plus have you ever hit those little punch machines? I mean drunk guys weighing 175lbs can hit them into the 900s when it lands perfectly. Then Anthony Joshua can throw a haymaker and score the same...I get it, we all watched Rocky IV where Ivan Drago punched the fucking machines but God damn. Bunch of morons.
Yeah, like people can block a Ford Escort on their forearms and be fine.
 
