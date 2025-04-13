Joe needs to STFU about leg kicks

EVERY. SINGLE. FIGHT.

Each leg kick Joe comments like it's a prime Tyson uppercut.

Every time someone loses, it's because they didn't throw enough leg kicks.

Will say a guy is crippled only for that same guy to throw a wheel kick, knock a dude out then do a back flip off the cage.

I swear his idea of a combat sports wet dream would be Power Slap except they just trade leg kicks.

STFU about them already. Take how many times you mention leg kicks and reduce that by 90%.
 
Idk dude I think legkicks are super underrated. When I played hockey in junior, they had me train at an mma gym for my hockey playing.. lol.

Getting punched in the face isn’t that bad. I’ve done it lots and it is what it is. Eating leg kicks however is much worse.
 
"you cant take to many of those"

literally less than 12 fights have been stopped in ufc due to leg kicks. out of what thousands by now? lmao
 
I like Rogan but he was on an unusual amount of ayahuasca today… almost unbearable with his biased takes.
 
The Mitchell fight was especially bad. Don't think Silva even realized he got kicked.
 
But don't you see the swelling on the calf already? That leg is comprised! One or two more and that leg is toast.
 
