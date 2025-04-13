Joe needs to STFU about leg kicks

marvinparsons
EVERY. SINGLE. FIGHT.
Each leg kick Joe comments like it's a prime Tyson uppercut.
Every time someone loses, it's because they didn't throw enough leg kicks.
Will say a guy is crippled only for that same guy to throw a wheel kick, knock a dude out then do a back flip off the cage.
I swear his idea of a combat sports wet dream would be Power Slap except they just trade leg kicks.
STFU about them already. Take how many times you mention leg kicks and reduce that by 90%.
