NFL Joe Montana....?

Pretty impressive.

Passing attempts:

5,391

Passing completions:

3,409

Completion percentage:

63.2%

TDINT:

273–139

Passing yards:

40,551

Passer rating:

92.3

Rushing yards:

1,676
IndyCovaHart said:
Agreed he was goat before Brady
#2 as you've noted. I'd personally take Joe over Tom if building a team but Tom's numbers and championships don't lie.
 
Natural Order said:
#2 as you've noted. I'd personally take Joe over Tom if building a team but Tom's numbers and championships don't lie.
So would I, Brady was a bit of a dick. as we know Joe Cool, plus unlke Brady he did have some mobility.

Yep, Brady too many accomplishments for any other QB to hang with.
 
Niners the only team to have 4 different QB's in a Superbowl.

Also the first team to use the Shotgun formation.
 
Montana's a D-level athlete that probably runs a 7.3s 40. I doubt Brady can even break 8.0s.

No point in trying to rank cans.
 
IndyCovaHart said:
Now it’s all teams use for some reason lol
Just something about being the first, the original.

Dick Fosbury the first to high jump backwards, now....The Fosbury Flop.

Rober Bannister is only known today because e was a first

Ernie Davis, Jimmy Hines, Jackie Robinson are known because of a first.

Another Niner first.......first black RB to have a 1000 yard season Joe "Jet" Perry, he was also the first to have consecutive 1000 yard seasons.
 
You've been on this planet 70 years and still haven't learned to code?
 
