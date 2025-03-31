Sir Elzio Dennick
Where does he belong when talking the great QB's?
4 time SB champ, never lost a SB
2 time NFL MVP
3 time All Pro
8 time pro bowler
I had him as THE GOAT for a long time. Finally had to give that up to Brady.
Got his RC for a hundred bucks, lucky me.
