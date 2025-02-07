  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Joe Joyce vs Dillian Whyte and Lawrence Okolie vs Richard Riakporhe Heavyweight doubleheader set for April 5

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    5
This will be bombs away, but after he got dropped by Chisora, im not sure Joyce has the durability anymore asfter the Zhang beatings
 
Whyte is well past his best but Joyce is pretty much done at this point. I actually think it could be a good but I’ll take Whyte
 
Joyce's pressure and volume against Whyte's slugging power. The slugger would have the stylistic advantage. Neither is very durable anymore but Joyce did just get dropped and lose to Chisora. I've got Whyte by KO.
 
Whyte has also only been beaten by some serious serious one punch hitters by KO, i fancy him in this one as well, i know Joyce hits hard, i just dont think he has the one punch power needed to stop Whyte
 


LOL@Whyte

"Joe Joyce has said he will knock me out, Joe is very good at putting people to sleep because he is so fucking boring"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,202
Messages
56,883,172
Members
175,440
Latest member
rafaelvieira

Share this page

Back
Top