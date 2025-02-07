Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
Joyce's pressure and volume against Whyte's slugging power. The slugger would have the stylistic advantage. Neither is very durable anymore but Joyce did just get dropped and lose to Chisora. I've got Whyte by KO.
Whyte has also only been beaten by some serious serious one punch hitters by KO, i fancy him in this one as well, i know Joyce hits hard, i just dont think he has the one punch power needed to stop Whyte