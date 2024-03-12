Joe Joyce v Kash Ali

Not sure this is the best fight for Joyce, after beating the likes of Dubios, Parker and Takkam...what is this fight going to do other than to keep him active?

Ali is absolutely shite

I fully expect to see a Joyce v Whyte fight popping up shortly with them both fighting this weekend...another fight i have very little interest in
 
Bro got obliterated by Big Trouble from Big China. Give him a tune up.
 
