Economy Joe, Jill, and Hunter are broke

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
30,447
Reaction score
28,802
apparently Jill and Joe and almost a million in debt. Hunter has no money and his sugar daddy is now leaving him.

Most interesting is that both Joe and Jill had books come out that didn’t make any profit for the publisher and have netted zero royalties

Remember when the left laughed about Trump not having 500 mil in liquid cash? Well it turns out Biden can’t even afford the Delaware beach out he spends 90% of his presidency at.





Maybe Joe’s daughter can save them by publishing her diary

I dunno about you guys. But I don’t trust someone who cannot manage their finances. At least trump had millions of cash on hand and other assets he was not in massive debt with
 
cottagecheesefan said:
apparently Jill and Joe and almost a million in debt. Hunter has no money and his sugar daddy is now leaving him.

Most interesting is that both Joe and Jill had books come out that didn’t make any profit for the publisher and have netted zero royalties

Remember when the left laughed about Trump not having 500 mil in liquid cash? Well it turns out Biden can’t even afford the Delaware beach out he spends 90% of his presidency at.





Maybe Joe’s daughter can save them by publishing her diary
Click to expand...


So you are saying with absolute clarity and certainty that the Biden's have not enriched themselves during Joe's time as President of the United States.

Because I feel as early as next week you might be one of the posters telling us how corrupt Biden is and how they're enriching themselves endlessly.

Yet they can't afford to put out a book.
 
giphy.gif
 
Errr, I can’t believe he doesn’t have more money (despite being the most corrupted of all time)…..
 
Siver! said:
So you are saying with absolute clarity and certainty that the Biden's have not enriched themselves during Joe's time as President of the United States.

Because I feel as early as next week you might be one of the posters telling us how corrupt Biden is and how they're enriching themselves endlessly.

Yet they can't afford to put out a book.
Click to expand...

If I steal from you, then go broke, does that mean I didn't actually steal from you?
 
Barteh said:
If I steal from you, then go broke, does that mean I didn't actually steal from you?
Click to expand...

Petty criminals go bust all the time, so no.

Is that what Biden is?

Just to clarify, of course.
 
Siver! said:
Petty criminals go bust all the time, so no.

Is that what Biden is?

Just to clarify, of course.
Click to expand...

Nah but rich people go broke all the time as well. Crack and lawyers aren't cheap.
 
LOL @ The Washington elite ever being "broke". The President, no less. This sounds like a "no, you!" piece.
 
Barteh said:
Nah but rich people go broke all the time as well. Crack and lawyers aren't cheap.
Click to expand...

Doesn't really work if he's some elite mob boss riddled with corruption, though, and someone who can't be sent to prison because of more corruption...

I never did read Mario Puzo's sequel to Godfather, Homeless and Hungry.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Crime Special counsel charges FBI informant with lying to the bureau about Hunter and Joe Biden
14 15 16
Replies
316
Views
10K
jefferz
jefferz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,403
Messages
55,556,059
Members
174,819
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top