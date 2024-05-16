Is breaking records​

Dow Crosses 40,000 For First Time In History​

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made history Thursday, setting the latest impressive milestone for 2024’s red-hot stock market.The Dow crossed 40,000 for the first time in its 128-year history Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. ET, gaining as much as 90 points (0.3%) to a new all-time high of 40,000.54.The Dow, which tracks 30 of the most valuable U.S. public companies across a gamut of industries, is up 6% this year and 23% from its October bottom, reflecting the positive shift in investor sentiment over the period.Boosting the Dow on Thursday was retailer Walmart, whose shares rallied 7% to an all-time high after reporting first-quarter earnings.Other contributing factor is a positive inflation report over the previous two months.