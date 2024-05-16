Economy Joe Biden's America...

Is breaking records​

Dow Crosses 40,000 For First Time In History​


Dow Crosses 40,000 For First Time In History

It’s the first time in the blue chip stock index’s 128-year history that the Dow crossed 40,000, another milestone in 2024’s bull market—driven partially by Walmart’s stock surge.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average made history Thursday, setting the latest impressive milestone for 2024’s red-hot stock market.

The Dow crossed 40,000 for the first time in its 128-year history Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. ET, gaining as much as 90 points (0.3%) to a new all-time high of 40,000.54.

The Dow, which tracks 30 of the most valuable U.S. public companies across a gamut of industries, is up 6% this year and 23% from its October bottom, reflecting the positive shift in investor sentiment over the period.

Boosting the Dow on Thursday was retailer Walmart, whose shares rallied 7% to an all-time high after reporting first-quarter earnings.

Other contributing factor is a positive inflation report over the previous two months.
 
Bidgoat bless. 100+ mil votes this election looms.
 
