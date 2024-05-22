Elections Joe Biden NOT on Ohio Ballots - Republicans Could Keep Him Off

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
@Steel
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
26,728
Reaction score
66,082
www.nbcnews.com

Ohio lawmakers are at odds over effort to ensure Biden appears on November ballot

The state House adjourned Wednesday without voting on measures to address a deadline for Democrats to certify their nominee. Court action may be next.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

An effort to ensure that President Joe Biden is on Ohio's general election ballot stalled Wednesday in the Legislature, raising the likelihood of legal action to resolve the issue.

It's the latest twist in what has usually been a straightforward move to fix conflicts between late conventions and state election laws in the past.

This time, with their own convention scheduled for July, Republicans appear less inclined to help Democrats without something in return.

In a party-line vote, the Republican-controlled state Senate advanced a bill that would relax a pre-convention deadline for Democrats to certify Biden as their nominee — while also outlawing foreign contributions to state ballot measure campaigns.

The attachment of the latter provision means the state Senate bill conflicts with a state House fix that was introduced this week, which included no such conditions. The House version would allow Biden's name to appear on the ballot while also allowing more time and flexibility for political parties to certify presidential nominees in future elections.

After the state Senate voted on its measure Wednesday, the Republican-led House adjourned without considering either version.

State Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, warned Democrats last month that Biden was in danger of not qualifying for the state's November ballot because the party's nominating convention is scheduled after the Aug. 7 deadline for certifying candidates.

=====================================================================

Basically, the Republicans are sharing with the Democrats how it feels to have their candidate at risk of not even being an option.

I 100% stand against this, as should Trump. Biden should be allowed onto the ballots and the Republicans should back off and let the Democrats work around the law and get their guy in the race.
 
They should give him an exemption ONLY if democrats agree to give RFK Jr. ballot access in every state and stop trying to railroad him at every turn. I don't see why one major candidate should be given preference over others.

And I don't accept that democrats really care at all about "democracy" when they literally have teams of lawyers (paid for by the DNC) that are in courts explicitly to stop RFK Jr. and other third party candidates from being on ballots.
 
It's not like Bide is going to win Ohio.

This has to do with Ohio's law of presidential candidates having to be officially nominated 90 days before the election. It's the DNC's own fault.
 
White Whale said:
It's not like Bide is going to win Ohio.

This has to do with Ohio's law of presidential candidates having to be officially nominated 90 days before the election. It's the DNC's own fault.
Click to expand...

It is their own fault, but I don't want Republicans playing the same Authoritarian game to keep Democrats off the ballot. It's a shit move and if the Republicans do pull it off, I won't be voting for any of them in November.
 
Can't the house just approve it with the new provision? Seems like a great provision to be honest. "outlawing foreign contributions to state ballot measure campaigns.". Common sense.
 
The yokles who say states can't keep a candidate off the ballot want their state to keep a candidate off the ballot..
 
This is not a game that Republicans want to play when "Candidates for elections cannot be prior or current felons" could be quickly added to some state's ballot criteria

Asking for a favor when it's just some weird deadline thing is dumb, but also pretty dumb that democrats don't have their ducks in a row to meet the deadline for all the states. I don't believe the Ohio deadline moved up suddenly did it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KOPPE
Elections Biden wins New Hampshire's Democratic primary with write-in votes
Replies
16
Views
739
Michaelangelo
Michaelangelo
White Whale
Social Records released by House Republicans show that Joe Biden repeatedly emailed Hunter Biden’s business associate in 2014
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
5K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
White Whale
Elections Joe Biden loses 100k votes to uncommitted in Michigan primary
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
HereticBD
HereticBD

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,715
Messages
55,581,609
Members
174,830
Latest member
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub

Share this page

Back
Top