Ohio lawmakers are at odds over effort to ensure Biden appears on November ballot
The state House adjourned Wednesday without voting on measures to address a deadline for Democrats to certify their nominee. Court action may be next.
www.nbcnews.com
An effort to ensure that President Joe Biden is on Ohio's general election ballot stalled Wednesday in the Legislature, raising the likelihood of legal action to resolve the issue.
It's the latest twist in what has usually been a straightforward move to fix conflicts between late conventions and state election laws in the past.
This time, with their own convention scheduled for July, Republicans appear less inclined to help Democrats without something in return.
In a party-line vote, the Republican-controlled state Senate advanced a bill that would relax a pre-convention deadline for Democrats to certify Biden as their nominee — while also outlawing foreign contributions to state ballot measure campaigns.
The attachment of the latter provision means the state Senate bill conflicts with a state House fix that was introduced this week, which included no such conditions. The House version would allow Biden's name to appear on the ballot while also allowing more time and flexibility for political parties to certify presidential nominees in future elections.
After the state Senate voted on its measure Wednesday, the Republican-led House adjourned without considering either version.
State Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, warned Democrats last month that Biden was in danger of not qualifying for the state's November ballot because the party's nominating convention is scheduled after the Aug. 7 deadline for certifying candidates.
Basically, the Republicans are sharing with the Democrats how it feels to have their candidate at risk of not even being an option.
I 100% stand against this, as should Trump. Biden should be allowed onto the ballots and the Republicans should back off and let the Democrats work around the law and get their guy in the race.