They should give him an exemption ONLY if democrats agree to give RFK Jr. ballot access in every state and stop trying to railroad him at every turn. I don't see why one major candidate should be given preference over others.



And I don't accept that democrats really care at all about "democracy" when they literally have teams of lawyers (paid for by the DNC) that are in courts explicitly to stop RFK Jr. and other third party candidates from being on ballots.