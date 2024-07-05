Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,197
- Reaction score
- 6,107
I don't understand this , how is this possible .
First you tell me only Trump and Biden can have a debate, and other candidates are at least neglected in that ,
but then, one of those two , appears not fit not just to participate in the debate, but election
First you tell me only Trump and Biden can have a debate, and other candidates are at least neglected in that ,
but then, one of those two , appears not fit not just to participate in the debate, but election