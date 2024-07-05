  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Joe Biden claims he's a 'black woman' in concerning post-debate interview ?

I don't understand this , how is this possible .
First you tell me only Trump and Biden can have a debate, and other candidates are at least neglected in that ,
but then, one of those two , appears not fit not just to participate in the debate, but election
 
It’s about 15 seconds of listening in where he says it and the context is obvious. I won’t spoil it.
 
Your Account said:
I don't understand this , how is this possible .
First you tell me only Trump and Biden can have a debate, and other candidates are at least neglected in that ,
but then, one of those two , appears not fit not just to participate in the debate, but election
It's pretty obvious what he wanted to say, but he can be whoever he wants in the current climate, provided he doesn't want to swim at the Olympics.
 
Waiters better bring their puzzle solving skills when serving him at a restaurant...

"I'll have the uhh...I am steak...baked medium broccoli potato on the rocks...uhh...martini garlic sauce mushroom sour cream."

"Excellent choice, Sir."
 
He really needs to be trained to focus on one sentence and one thought at a time. The dude mashes everything up every time he talks
 
Joe and Kanye are still my 1 and 2 in regards to being unintentionally hilarious.
 
