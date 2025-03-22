Jobs that are so much fun, they should come with a lifetime supply of ramen noodles because that’s about the only thing you can afford on the paycheck

Sakuraba is #1
I’m curious about genuinely enjoyable jobs that are so underpaid that they’re not accepted by many people. I’m not referring to hobbies, but rather low-paying jobs that are genuinely fulfilling. Can anyone provide a list of such jobs?
Fitness trainers come to mind. I’m passionate about fitness and training others, but the pay isn’t nearly enough.
