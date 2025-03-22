  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jobs that are so much fun, they should come with a lifetime supply of ramen noodles because that’s about the only thing you can afford on the paycheck

I’m curious about genuinely enjoyable jobs that are so underpaid that they’re not accepted by many people. I’m not referring to hobbies, but rather low-paying jobs that are genuinely fulfilling. Can anyone provide a list of such jobs?

Fitness trainers come to mind. I’m passionate about fitness and training others, but the pay isn’t nearly enough.
 
I loved pumping gas in NJ as a teen. Sitting around with my friend/coworker. Boss would come by drunk and share his booze and cigars. Cleaning windows peeping in on hot women. Plugging tires and pocketing 3 hours pay, never tell the boss. Eating microwave burgers and popcorn. All that for absolute minimum wage
 
