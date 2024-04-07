The ones highlighted I dismiss.
I thought Star Wars was goofy. Never watched it again, never saw any others in the series.
Can't stand Harrison Ford so I never watched Indiana.
Back to the Future I didn't watch because I only like seriously toned science fiction. Even then I sometimes struggle with it. I can't take Michael J Fox or Christopher Lloyd seriously in anything.
Never saw Jurassic Park or any future installments.
To be honest, I usually steer clear of comedies, most sci-fi, fantasy, romance. I predominantly stick with action/adventure, mystery, thriller/horror, drama. My movie likes/dislikes aren't too popular with most.