LEWIS540 said: Fair enough.



But surely you have to concede a lot of films in those genres are somewhat “silly”, too.



Is Planet of the Apes really any less silly than a Superman film? (Not talking quality, rather concept).





Basically you have to suspend your disbelief for all but the most straight laced films. Click to expand...

The time travel aspect or the intelligence and speaking ability of apes? The former I find possible, and yes, the latter is somewhat preposterous. Yet nothing the human characters did seemed out of the realm of possibility.A grown man in red panties flying around the world with a cape is a bit much for me. Of all the superheros Batman seems the most believable to me since he really doesn't have any super powers. Some argue he shouldn't even be termed a superhero. Sure he can fight, is in great physical condition, has money, brains and cool gadgets, but those things are attainable and believable(save for a few gadgets).I can suspend disbelief to a degree but not to the extent others can. On the flip side, I know people who refuse to read novels or watch movies. They just don't find them believable, interesting or entertaining.