Movies Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) vs. Jack Nicholson (Joker) - Which do you prefer?

Which do you prefer?

  • Total voters
    19
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,794
Reaction score
41,652
One is fairly new portrayal of The Joker and the other is over 30 years ago.

Who did it better?







 
Tough comparison because Joaquin's performance had an entire film dedicated to fleshing the char out psychologically and delivering it piecemeal to the audience; Jack, on the other hand, carved his performance out from a bigger stone and in the screen time he had, stole the show. Phoenix was fantastic but voted Jack on those grounds. Also, Keaton is the one true Batman. That is all.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
I always found all the superhero movies and villains beyond silly and never watch them. Joaquin played Joker in a way that had nothing to do with the silly comic so that's why I prefer his portrayal.
Click to expand...

I'm too pretentious to watch silly comic book films but watched a film about the Joker.

5uhIGRs.gif
 
Nicholson's Joker still had an air of campiness around him, strong ties to the typical version most people thought of. Your parents version so to speak.

Joaquin's is a much darker, origin story focused on a modern, psychological approach to his creation.

Both fantastic, I'd take Jack though, more fun.
 
I still think Heath Ledger has the best one. All 3 are great in their own way, but Joaquin's feels a bit too non-threatening to be Batman's arch nemesis and Jack's version just veered a bit too much into the clown
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Joaquin's Joker is literally nothing like the comic book Joker.
Click to expand...

Sure but it’s still a comic book film.

I agree the comic book film has been milked but there is decent stuff in there.

I mean loads of classic films are “silly”. Do you dismiss them, too.

Star Wars, Planer of the Apes, Back to the Future, Jaws, Terminator, Alien, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones…..
 
LEWIS540 said:
Sure but it’s still a comic book film.

I agree the comic book film has been milked but there is decent stuff in there.

I mean loads of classic films are “silly”. Do you dismiss them, too.

Star Wars, Planer of the Apes, Back to the Future, Jaws, Terminator, Alien, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones…..
Click to expand...
The ones highlighted I dismiss.
I thought Star Wars was goofy. Never watched it again, never saw any others in the series.
Can't stand Harrison Ford so I never watched Indiana.
Back to the Future I didn't watch because I only like seriously toned science fiction. Even then I sometimes struggle with it. I can't take Michael J Fox or Christopher Lloyd seriously in anything.
Never saw Jurassic Park or any future installments.

To be honest, I usually steer clear of comedies, most sci-fi, fantasy, romance. I predominantly stick with action/adventure, mystery, thriller/horror, drama. My movie likes/dislikes aren't too popular with most.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
The ones highlighted I dismiss.
I thought Star Wars was goofy. Never watched it again, never saw any others in the series.
Can't stand Harrison Ford so I never watched Indiana.
Back to the Future I didn't watch because I only like seriously toned science fiction. Even then I sometimes struggle with it. I can't take Michael J Fox or Christopher Lloyd seriously in anything.
Never saw Jurassic Park or any future installments.

To be honest, I usually steer clear of comedies, most sci-fi, fantasy, romance. I predominantly stick with action/adventure, mystery, thriller/horror, drama. My movie likes/dislikes aren't too popular with most.
Click to expand...

Fair enough.

But surely you have to concede a lot of films in those genres are somewhat “silly”, too.

Is Planet of the Apes really any less silly than a Superman film? (Not talking quality, rather concept).


Basically you have to suspend your disbelief for all but the most straight laced films.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Fair enough.

But surely you have to concede a lot of films in those genres are somewhat “silly”, too.

Is Planet of the Apes really any less silly than a Superman film? (Not talking quality, rather concept).


Basically you have to suspend your disbelief for all but the most straight laced films.
Click to expand...
The time travel aspect or the intelligence and speaking ability of apes? The former I find possible, and yes, the latter is somewhat preposterous. Yet nothing the human characters did seemed out of the realm of possibility.

A grown man in red panties flying around the world with a cape is a bit much for me. Of all the superheros Batman seems the most believable to me since he really doesn't have any super powers. Some argue he shouldn't even be termed a superhero. Sure he can fight, is in great physical condition, has money, brains and cool gadgets, but those things are attainable and believable(save for a few gadgets).

I can suspend disbelief to a degree but not to the extent others can. On the flip side, I know people who refuse to read novels or watch movies. They just don't find them believable, interesting or entertaining.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which one is the most chameleon like performance? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
7
Views
456
I Am Legion
I Am Legion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,449
Messages
55,358,621
Members
174,751
Latest member
kimblejeremy6

Share this page

Back
Top