Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
Could very well be his best performance of his career.
He played the smugly, snake of a character rather well.
When I first saw it I was kind of surprised that he pulled it off.
Didn't think he had it in him, but I was clearly wrong.
A masterclass acting performance indeed.
