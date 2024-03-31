Media Joaquin Buckley TKO Vincente Luque GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,786
Reaction score
46,407
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
 
No less than 2 people in the PBP were saying this fight was evidence of the UFC rigging fights. I swear, there are more people on sherdog that hate the ufc then there are actual fans of mma. The memes and culture are all really negative here.
 
sanguinius said:
No less than 2 people in the PBP were saying this fight was evidence of the UFC rigging fights. I swear, there are more people on sherdog that hate the ufc then there are actual fans of mma. The memes and culture are all really negative here.
Click to expand...
You're just figuring this out sir?
 
TadDunbar said:
Luque was a fun fighter but I never considered him a top fighter that had any chance of getting a title shot.
Click to expand...
It was the usual hype train foolishness. Fighter gets a few cool finishes going on a run and he becomes the new hotness.
 
Buckley looked awesome. A bit wild but he showed he's got the power, cardio and the fight IQ to hang with fighters that possess an elite skill set. A fight with Neal would for sure be fireworks.

Luque seemed to give up which will probably be the big memory of the fight but Buckley was winning by picking some slick shots at range and bombing when close.
 
sanguinius said:
No less than 2 people in the PBP were saying this fight was evidence of the UFC rigging fights. I swear, there are more people on sherdog that hate the ufc then there are actual fans of mma. The memes and culture are all really negative here.
Click to expand...

I’m not saying it was fixed but Luque most certainly quit. It’s a pretty even fight and you just decide to flop to your back and turtle up and let the canvas and your forearms eat a bunch of shots until the ref stops it?
 
StewDogg11 said:
I’m not saying it was fixed but Luque most certainly quit. It’s a pretty even fight and you just decide to flop to your back and turtle up and let the canvas and your forearms eat a bunch of shots until the ref stops it?
Click to expand...

A lot of times it's not super obvious that a guy took a shot that he really didn't like. Those are the shots that often alter their approach to the fight going forward.
 
Dominick Cruz would probably have said that Vincente's trying to tire Joaquin out for the last round...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hellowhosthat
Media Abdul Razak Alhassan is a huge Joaquin Buckley fan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Safton
Safton

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,030
Messages
55,326,283
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top