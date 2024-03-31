KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,786
- Reaction score
- 46,407
You're just figuring this out sir?No less than 2 people in the PBP were saying this fight was evidence of the UFC rigging fights. I swear, there are more people on sherdog that hate the ufc then there are actual fans of mma. The memes and culture are all really negative here.
It was the usual hype train foolishness. Fighter gets a few cool finishes going on a run and he becomes the new hotness.Luque was a fun fighter but I never considered him a top fighter that had any chance of getting a title shot.
You have a way of just cutting through the bull, sir!You're just figuring this out sir?
Lol, sometimesYou have a way of just cutting through the bull, sir!
No less than 2 people in the PBP were saying this fight was evidence of the UFC rigging fights. I swear, there are more people on sherdog that hate the ufc then there are actual fans of mma. The memes and culture are all really negative here.
I’m not saying it was fixed but Luque most certainly quit. It’s a pretty even fight and you just decide to flop to your back and turtle up and let the canvas and your forearms eat a bunch of shots until the ref stops it?