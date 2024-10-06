Media Joaquin Buckley KO Stephen Thompson GIFS

Definitely time to retire at this point for WonderSeniorCitizen.
 
Senior citizen MMA fighter Thompson looking very scared to commit to a strike. He forgot how to counter-punch or counter-kick.
 
Buckley's style is exciting af to watch. Dude throws bombs and looks for the ko the whole time
 
Been wanting my boy to retire for years now. He's good for his age but it's not worth it anymore. Been fighting since he was what 15? At least he didn't take that much damage.
Good for Buckley. Got nothing against the guy.
 
5-0 at WW.

I love it when guys have this mid career resurgence. Fun to watch.

I hope he keeps going. Title shot Buckley?
Ian, JDM are ahad of him, seeing Shavkat should get net shot. Buckley should get a big fight net. Not sure if he gets Usman, but makes sense. Him fighting Leon, JDM, or Ian also make sense now, even Bradley too.
 
