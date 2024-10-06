KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
He looked great for two roundsDefinitely time to retire at this point for WonderSeniorCitizen.
Show him how it’s done, tough guySenior citizen MMA fighter Thompson looking very scared to commit to a strike. He forgot how to counter-punch or counter-kick.
Except that he landed counters all fightSenior citizen MMA fighter Thompson looking very scared to commit to a strike. He forgot how to counter-punch or counter-kick.
He got a concussionBeen wanting my boy to retire for years now. He's good for his age but it's not worth it anymore. At least he didn't take that much damage.
Yeah but it was a good stoppage. Could have been much worse.He got a concussion
Ian, JDM are ahad of him, seeing Shavkat should get net shot. Buckley should get a big fight net. Not sure if he gets Usman, but makes sense. Him fighting Leon, JDM, or Ian also make sense now, even Bradley too.5-0 at WW.
I love it when guys have this mid career resurgence. Fun to watch.
I hope he keeps going. Title shot Buckley?