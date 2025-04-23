Joaquin Buckley is one of the few fighters on the roster that brings me golden era vibes.

There are the old veteran warhorses that are likely on the tail end but as far as the people with the potential to carry the league with the golden era thrill Buckley is highly underrated. He delivers without question win lose or draw. If he runs through Usman impressively expect a ton of ducking and the UFC protecting some names. There are times a fighter just seems dialed in and Buckley has that in spades. I am starting to get more agile Rumble RIP vibes. Let’s not forget Rumble didn’t get a fraction of the hype and love he got until he looked like a threat to Jones.



Side-note.

That’s also the enormity of Jones as a star. Even being linked to fight Jones has elevated every last fighting career with the exception of OSP of course. Definitely not Rashad who probably gave Jones his 5th hardest fight. The real SUGA never got his respect only ridicule.



WAR BUCKLEY. The man with the prettiest KO in company history deserves the utmost respect but somehow if a legend like Rashad isn’t appreciated don’t look for it.