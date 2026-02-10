  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Joaquin Buckley calls out welterweight division – 'We all wasting time, ain't nobody fighting'

joy2day

joy2day

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
3,454
Reaction score
7,174
“Hey, look, look, look, look, look,” Buckley began. “The matchmakers know their job. They know better than me what they doing. But right now, they got the hottest division, and ain’t nobody fighting. You got Islam out there playing wrestle ball. You know? You got Prates out there partying and clubbing. You got Morales out there twerking and twirling.”

“You got JDM still at the house crying. You got Leon missing again. You got Belal trying to sell war meals. You got Ian Gary watching in the corner (🤣🤣🤣) … And oh, yeah, Shavkat’s gone. Knocked out the ranks.”

I think he is right. All of the potential in this division and it seems to be moving at a snail's pace.

 
He’s right…

But he’s like the Ja Rule or Nickleback of his division - so no one will pay him no mind.
 
buckely is in a tough spot because no one will fight him at his rank (#9).

1770748259555.png

and the only guy below him he would probably want to fight is MVP.

Ideally Islam either fights morales or garry. JDM fights the one islam is not fighting or prates.

Belal should be rematching brady.

Leon never fights and this would be the ideal next fight for Buckley. Any of JDM, Belal, Edwards or brady are fair game for buckly but he is lucky if any of em agree to fight him.
 
joy2day said:
I think he is right. All of the potential in this division and it seems to be moving at a snail's pace.
Click to expand...
If I were a high ranked welterweight I'd avoid fighting much right now as well. Whats the point? they Have plenty of good contenders deserving of title shots that all just got leapfrogged by islam, with islam looking for another layup defense against Usman, what incentive to fighters have to fight? You're just going to have to wait anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,237
Messages
58,426,420
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top