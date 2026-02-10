Joaquin Buckley calls out welterweight division – 'We all wasting time, ain't nobody fighting'

“Hey, look, look, look, look, look,” Buckley began. “The matchmakers know their job. They know better than me what they doing. But right now, they got the hottest division, and ain’t nobody fighting. You got Islam out there playing wrestle ball. You know? You got Prates out there partying and clubbing. You got Morales out there twerking and twirling.”“You got JDM still at the house crying. You got Leon missing again. You got Belal trying to sell war meals. You got Ian Gary watching in the corner () … And oh, yeah, Shavkat’s gone. Knocked out the ranks.”I think he is right. All of the potential in this division and it seems to be moving at a snail's pace.