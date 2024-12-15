Joaquin Buckley Calls Out Usman - You In?

Sounds like a HELL of a great Fight Night Main Event.

However there were rumors JDM vs Usman was in the works.

Which ones better?
 
Yeah. I was thinking about Usman during this fight. I think he and Buckley would be a good fight.
 
Buckley looking like a tough fight for Usman right now—wild thing to say.

But Usman hits a lot cleaner and harder than Colby. I could see Usman getting it done.
 
I'm down with this. He should call out all the old contenders.
 
Buckley-Usman would be an entertainingly good fight. I hope it happens.
 
Young guys should fight other hungry young contenders

Get the old guys out of the title picture and them fight fellow old guys in fun fights with no title implications
 
