Joaquin Buckley Calls Out Usman - You In?

This. The only way to get rid of rank squatters is to beat em off.You can't blame Buckley that these guys like Colby and Usman are top ranked.
Is every up and comer supposed to avoid the number 3 ranked guy?
More dangerous than Colby. If he switches to Snoozeman mode and hugfest to the 5th, it’s all over for Buckley.
This. The only way to get rid of rank squatters is to beat em off.
Usman vs JDM
Buckley vs Brady
Edwards vs Garry
I feel like Brady will get edwardsI like everything about this.
I'm also fine with Usman x Garry as they are both coming off losses
Now we’re talkinThis. The only way to get rid of rank squatters is to beat em off.
FTFYBuckley looking like a tough fight for Usman right now—wild thing to say.
But McKenzie Dern hits a lot cleaner and harder than Colby. I could see Usman getting it done.