News Joaquin Buckley calls out Conor McGregor

Who would win?

Buckley would finish him within 2 rds, not a competitive fight.
 
I never get why dudes even bother with calling Conor out, the UFC aren't making that man...
Use your mic time for a more realistic name to fight so you can hype an actual potential future bout
 
Soft Irish Whiskey.

Maybe they were the forefathers of Baileys.
 
Question said:
I never get why dudes even bother with calling Conor out, the UFC aren't making that man...
Use your mic time for a more realistic name to fight so you can hype an actual potential future bout
Threads don't get made otherwise
 
Okay. Maybe they can fight for the Realistic Motherfucker Championship.
 
Hoe Schmoe -
Buckley's the one begging for that red panty night.
 
Lewis vs some skinnyfat dude I've never heard of for a main event.

Sick card
 
