Thoughts? Who would win?
mcgregor cant beat anyone relevant at 170
lol he’s not even on Conor’s level. This dude will never get close to being champ or eliteBuckley would finish him within 2 rds, not a competitive fight.
Threads don't get made otherwiseI never get why dudes even bother with calling Conor out, the UFC aren't making that man...
Use your mic time for a more realistic name to fight so you can hype an actual potential future bout
What year is it?lol he’s not even on Conor’s level. This dude will never get close to being champ or elite
He is.Conor would KO him stiff unless he’s completely washed